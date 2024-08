DONE DEAL: Augsburg sign Brentford midfielder Onyeka

Augsburg have signed Brentford midfielder Frank Onyeka.

Onyeka moves to the Bundesliga on a season-long loan.

"Frank wants to play week in, week out as a starter; this is a good opportunity for him to do that," said Bees manager Thomas Frank.

“He has been a big part of our success, and I can’t praise him enough for that in every aspect."

Onyeka leaves seeking regular first team football with FCA.