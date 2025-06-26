Arsenal back Arteta over Norgaard choice

Arsenal have reached a deal with Brentford for their captain Christian Norgaard.

The Denmark international is on the brink of signing for the Gunners, says BBC Sport.

Arsenal will pay £10m up front with a further £5m due in bonuses.

Norgaard, 31, lands his dream move with Arsenal and Thomas Partey failing to reach terms over a new contract. The Ghana international will leave the Gunners next week when his deal expires.

Gunners boss Mikel Arteta settled on Norgaard as he wanted a "Premier League-ready" replacement for Partey.

Brentford originally signed Norgaard in 2019.