Arsenal back Arteta over Norgaard choice
Arsenal have reached a deal with Brentford for their captain Christian Norgaard.
The Denmark international is on the brink of signing for the Gunners, says BBC Sport.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Arsenal will pay £10m up front with a further £5m due in bonuses.
Norgaard, 31, lands his dream move with Arsenal and Thomas Partey failing to reach terms over a new contract. The Ghana international will leave the Gunners next week when his deal expires.
Gunners boss Mikel Arteta settled on Norgaard as he wanted a "Premier League-ready" replacement for Partey.
Brentford originally signed Norgaard in 2019.