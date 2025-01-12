Brentford boss Frank welcomes new Hickey deal

Brentford boss Thomas Frank has welcomed Aaron Hickey's new contract.

As the fullback recovers from a hamstring injury, he has penned a new deal to 2028.

"I'm glad we signed a new contract with Aaron. He has been struggling with damage for a long time, but there is light at the end of the tunnel," saud Frank.

"We know that before he was injured, he was a really good back with high ceilings and high potential.

"Now it's all about getting Aaron back on the grass and getting him in play so he can show his high level again."