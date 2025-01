Brentford and Hickey reach terms over new contract

Brentford and Aaron Hickey have agreed terms over a new contract.

The fullback, reports Sky Sports, has settled on a deal to 2028.

Hickey is now set to put pen to paper on his new contract in the coming days.

The 21 year-old is currently recovering from a hamstring injury and the new deal is being viewed as a great show of faith from management in the defender.

Hickey moved to Brentford in 2022 from Bologna.