Borussia Dortmund chasing Brentford attacker Schade

Paul Vegas
Borussia Dortmund are chasing Brentford attacker Kevin Schade.

BVB see Schade as a replacement for Donyell Malen, who is a target for Aston Villa this month.

Sky Deutschland says BVB want to bring Germany international Schade back to the Bundesliga in the event Malen is sold.

Schade, 23, joined Brentford in January 2023 from Freiburg, initially on loan. Six months later, the deal was made permanent.

Schade is now high on Dortmund's wish list. However, Brentford have no major interest in selling the 23-year-old in the January window.

