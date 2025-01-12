Hickey "absolutely delighted" after new Brentford deal

Aaron Hickey is delighted with his new deal at Brentford.

As the fullback recovers from a hamstring injury, he has penned a new contract to 2028.

Hickey said, "I'm back on the pitch running, so I'm not far away. I'm just increasing my physical fitness and, hopefully, in the next few weeks I'll be back training with the team.

"It’s been a long time, it’s been difficult and disappointing for me. But these things happen and now I just have to make sure I’m mentally strong and ready to get back on the team again. It’s been difficult. I had my first surgery, which didn’t go well, so it was a big disappointment for me. I had another surgery, started running again, and then I felt something again.

"I feel like I've been very unlucky, to be honest. But I feel good now and I'm completely focused on getting back and training with the team. I go and support the boys almost every week and it's great that they're doing well - we've got a great mix of players here and everything is starting to come together.

"I am absolutely delighted to be here and to play Premier League football. It is a great club, the atmosphere in the stadium is incredible and I really enjoy being here. Now I am focused on coming back and playing with the team.

"The club has been very loyal to me, despite this injury. I am very grateful for that. Now I want to get back on the pitch and give something back. I will come back, and I will come back faster, stronger and fitter, ready to do everything I can for the club."