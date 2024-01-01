Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd boss Ten Hag says young defender could follow the path of Mainoo
Chelsea agree Lukaku transfer with Premier League rival after Napoli deal falls through
Man Utd medical "booked" for Bayern Munich fullback Mazraoui
Chelsea chiefs urge Gallagher to leave in Cobham meeting

Brentford boss Frank upbeat after Watford draw

Brentford boss Frank upbeat after Watford draw
Brentford boss Frank upbeat after Watford draw
Brentford boss Frank upbeat after Watford drawAction Plus
Brentford boss Thomas Frank was happy after their preseason friendly draw against Watford.

The result finished 1-1, with Kevin Schade putting the Bees ahead before Moussa Sissoko's equaliser.

Advertisement
Advertisement

"Overall, it was positive, in terms of the performance," said Frank.

"I was not happy with the performance against Estrela da Amadora, I thought we were really poor. But today I was much more pleased with the performance.

"I thought we created four or five good opportunities and big chances - and that's a lot in a game. Of course, we'd like the players to take them and put them in the back of the net. But the big thing is creating those chances.

"I thought we controlled the game more in phases and I felt we gave little away; their goal came from a mistake and that happens.

"Overall, it was positive vibes."

Mentions
Premier LeagueFranke ThomasBrentfordWatfordChampionship
Related Articles
Maduka Okoye exclusive: Udinese heroics; Super Eagle pride; Edwards & Watford
Brentford boss Frank not giving up keeping Toney
Lazio approach Sunderland for Bellingham talks as Prem clubs in contact