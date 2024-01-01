Brentford boss Frank upbeat after Watford draw

Brentford boss Thomas Frank was happy after their preseason friendly draw against Watford.

The result finished 1-1, with Kevin Schade putting the Bees ahead before Moussa Sissoko's equaliser.

Advertisement Advertisement

"Overall, it was positive, in terms of the performance," said Frank.

"I was not happy with the performance against Estrela da Amadora, I thought we were really poor. But today I was much more pleased with the performance.

"I thought we created four or five good opportunities and big chances - and that's a lot in a game. Of course, we'd like the players to take them and put them in the back of the net. But the big thing is creating those chances.

"I thought we controlled the game more in phases and I felt we gave little away; their goal came from a mistake and that happens.

"Overall, it was positive vibes."