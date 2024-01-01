Maduka Okoye exclusive: Udinese heroics; Super Eagle pride; Edwards & Watford

Maduka Okoye has just come off the best six months of his career.

The Nigerian goalkeeper ended last season a Udinese hero, helping the Zebrette beat relegation in the final game of the campaign. A summer signing from Watford, Okoye was handed his chance by coach Gabriele Cioffi midway through the season - and never looked back.

Okoye established himself as Udinese's outright No1 and played a key role a they beat the drop with victory at Frosinone in the final round under caretaker coach Fabio Cannavaro.

Tribalfootball.com was able to catch up with Okoye as he prepared to begin his second preseason in Italy, full of confidence after last season's impact.

SEASON BREAKTHROUGH

A word on Lele Cioffi - he did give you your Serie A debut. How important was he for your career?

I'll be forever grateful to Mister Cioffi; he has opened a huge door for me. This door was to play in one of the best leagues in the world, the Serie A.

Even more important he believed in all of us, day by day, week by week... it's been a pleasure working with him and it has been very unfortunate how our journey with Cioffi ended.

How about Marco Silvestri and Daniele Padelli? How important has it been training with them daily?

It's great to work with experienced goalkeepers like them. I watch, learn and absorb every day.

In 2024, have you surprised yourself with your form - or were you always confident that you could perform at this level, if given the chance?

As soon as I step on the pitch, I am always confident. But, of course, there are good and bad days. The art is to have as many good days as possible and less mistakes. Therefore, I am glad to have Sergio Marcon as my goalkeeping coach.

My skill set after one year working under him is already much wider, he's going into every little detail of my goalkeeping and makes sure that there's improvement every day.

CAREER JOURNEY

Was it always Nigeria for you? Were Germany's youth coaches ever in contact? How important was Lutz Pfannenstiel in your decision?

Yes, it has been always Nigeria for me, a childhood dream playing for the Super Eagles. Yes, Lutz played a big part in that... he was in good contact with Nigeria's former coach Gernot Rohr; he opened that door for me. With Rohr I had a fantastic coach in my early years as a Super Eagle, I'll be forever grateful for the opportunities he gave me in that time!

Were you always going to be a goalkeeper? Were there any keepers you admired when growing up?

I actually started as a striker but turned into a goalkeeper by accident very soon. Yes, growing up it has always been the one and only Nelson Dida.

How important was that season with Sparta Rotterdam when you were named Player of the Year?

I was named Player of the Year in both of my years at Sparta Rotterdam. My time in Rotterdam was special, the city and the fans know what I'm talking about. I am connected to this club in a very special way, and it will forever be like that!

How did the initial move to Watford come about? Is it true you also had contact with Ajax at the time?

Yes, it's true that there were talks with Ajax back then, but it never got close to a deal. When Watford came it was a whole different world, the Premier League was around. I signed in the winter and by that time Watford was in the Premier League. That was a dream for a young boy from Düsseldorf, Germany.

Unfortunately, by the time I arrived in summer, Watford went down to the Championship. It was a tough year personally... a year with surgery, a year without playing... and still the Pozzo family gave me the chance to make a move to Udinese for which I'll be forever grateful!

You had a short time with Rob Edwards, any surprise seeing him in the Premier League with Luton last season?

No surprise, he is a fantastic coach!

NO REGRETS

Given your success now, do you think you deserved a better chance at your former German clubs? Have any of your old coaches been in contact this year about your breakthrough?

I am happy how things went; I learned a lot from all of that, I was lucky enough to have people who believed in me, believing in myself and with God on my side. Yes, I'm in contact with most of my former goalkeeping coaches, all of them helped me a lot on this journey which has started 20 years ago.

I am thankful for each and every one of my former goalkeeping coaches.

What are your hopes for Udinese this season? With the squad you have, can you aspire for Europe?

My hopes with Udinese this year are to become stable as a team and bring the club and fans back where they belong! Forza Udinese!