Ex-Brighton boss Poyet takes charge of Jeonbuk Hyundai

Former Brighton boss Gus Poyet has taken charge of K-League club Jeonbuk Hyundai.

Poyet moves to the K-League after a spell in charge of the Greece national team.

"Asia and the K-League are a new challenge for me as a coach," said Poyet.

"Together with the players and the fans, I want to make sure that it ends in success."

Poyet has previously been a coach at clubs such as Bordeaux, Real Betis, AEK Athens and Sunderland.