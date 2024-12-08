Brentford boss Frank: Time to improve away form

Brentford boss Thomas Frank admits it's time to improve their away form after victory over Newcastle.

The Bees defeated Newcastle 4-2 on Saturday.

Frank said afterwards: "I'm very happy, it was a fantastic achievement in many ways.

"We were physical with good quality against a really good Newcastle team. I am very proud of my players.

However, the Dane calls for the team to start winning away as well.

"I would like to take the good home form on the away track. Away wins are also very welcome," Frank added.