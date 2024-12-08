Brentford captain Norgaard delighted with victory in landmark game

Brentford captain Christian Norgaard was delighted to earn victory in a landmark game yesterday.

Norgaard impressed as the Bees defeated Newcastle 4-2 yesterday in his 100th Premier League game.

"I think it was one of my best matches – it felt very natural and calm," he said.

"I felt like I was in the right position many times. Contributing an assist is always good.

"It was a special feeling when it was now my Premier League match number 100."