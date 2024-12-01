Brentford boss Frank "so happy" for Schade after hat-trick

Brentford boss Thomas Frank was delighted for Kevin Schade after their 4-1 win against Leicester City.

Schade hit a hat-trick as the Bees dominated on the day.

"I'm very pleased," said Frank. "It was a very good performance, probably our best performance this year overall.

"I think we controlled and dominated that game from minute one to the end of the game.

"They got 1-0 up but we were just relentless. We kept the momentum and on top of that, we scored four top goals.

"This group of players has a top mentality, top character and top culture. That bounce-back mentality is something you need to have not just after a game you lose, but also in games. Momentum shifts constantly in games."

On Schade's hat-trick, Frank added: "I'm so, so happy for Kevin.

"He came back from a big injury last year. He had a good pre-season and started the season well, and was unlucky not to score when he was in the right position so many times.

"Now, he's got the reward for all of the hard work. Confidence is so important for any player so it's very positive."