Brentford boss Frank on Leicester Christmas party: There's a time and place
Brentford boss Thomas Frank admits the timing of Leicester City's Christmas party was a surprise.

Leicester players partied in Denmark hours after defeat at home to Chelsea and a day before the sacking of manager Steve Cooper.

Before today's clash at the Gtech, Frank said: "I love Christmas parties. Especially my own! I think it’s good to party once in a while, if I’m completely honest.

“When I was young, at that age, I probably badly wanted to party. Players have responsibilities and you need to take care of your body. But I still think in life you need to be pragmatic.

“If you are 100 per cent one way, I don’t think it’s good. So you need to have a bit of partying in your life.”

Frank continued: “But there are good and bad times for everything. It's a Leicester issue, so I can’t comment.

“If my players plan a Christmas party after a game and we lose 5-0 or something and it’s a horrendous performance, the players need to know there’s a risk that you need to cancel.

“But you can’t live your life thinking that you can’t do what you plan to just because you have won or lost a game.”

 

