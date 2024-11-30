Brentford boss Frank baffled by Leicester sacking Cooper

Brentford boss Thomas Frank admits he was surprised by Leicester City's sacking of Steve Cooper.

The Bees host Leicester today, with the Foxes having announced Ruud van Nistelrooy as new manager on Friday afternoon.

Advertisement Advertisement

Frank said, "Of course it is always sad when a colleague loses his job. I know Steve quite well - we met several times in the Championship and Premier League.

"I think he is a brilliant coach and has done well. From the outside, I don't really understand why he has been fired.

"But of course I don't know what has happened on the inner lines."

- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play