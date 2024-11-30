Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Brentford boss Frank baffled by Leicester sacking Cooper
Brentford boss Frank baffled by Leicester sacking CooperAction Plus
Brentford boss Thomas Frank admits he was surprised by Leicester City's sacking of Steve Cooper.

The Bees host Leicester today, with the Foxes having announced Ruud van Nistelrooy as new manager on Friday afternoon.

Frank said, "Of course it is always sad when a colleague loses his job. I know Steve quite well - we met several times in the Championship and Premier League.

"I think he is a brilliant coach and has done well. From the outside, I don't really understand why he has been fired. 

"But of course I don't know what has happened on the inner lines."

 

