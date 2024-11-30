Schade hits hat-trick as Brentford come from behind to thrash Leicester

Kevin Schade scored a hat-trick as Brentford emphatically came from behind to beat Leicester City 4-1, earning their first-ever Premier League (PL) win over the Foxes at the fifth attempt.

Both goalkeepers were tested early on, with Mark Flekken atoning for his error by denying Facundo Buonanotte before Mads Hermansen made a superb save to tip Schade’s header over the crossbar.

Brentford started to get on top but were denied an opener when Mikkel Damsgaard’s fizzed strike hit Ethan Pinnock and Christian Nørgaard sent his follow-up off target. The Foxes then scored against the run of play in the 21st minute, as Jamie Vardy saw off Pinnock and selflessly played the ball across goal for Buonanotte to convert at the back post.

Their lead didn’t last long, as Schade raced behind Leicester’s backline and played a perfectly weighted pass for Yoane Wissa to tap home. Schade then turned finisher when Bryan Mbeumo’s pass was deflected towards him just eight minutes after the Bees had gone behind.

Both teams suffered injury disappointment before HT with Caleb Okoli and Mathias Jensen departing, but Leicester’s misery was compounded further shortly before the break when Dasmsgaard slid the ball through wonderfully for Schade, who provided an equally impressive finish.

Brentford remained on the front foot after the restart, although there was a nervous moment that Flekken escaped unscathed with Vardy pressing him.

Damsgaard then headed over from an Mbeumo cross before Schade struck again, latching onto a pinpoint pass from Nathan Collins and sliding the ball past Hermansen to complete his hat-trick inside an hour having not previously scored a PL goal all season. Leicester continued working but got no reward with Patson Daka and Luke Thomas each seeing shots blocked.

There was another moment for Brentford to savour when Igor Thiago came on for his home debut as they went on to secure a fourth consecutive PL home win for the first time in their history to jump up the table. In contrast, Leicester have won just one of their last six away matches across all competitions, losing four.

