Brentford boss Frank: Really nice to see Henry back

Brentford boss Thomas Frank was happy with Rico Henry's return for their FA Cup defeat to Plymouth Argyle.

It marked a first appearance back for Henry since a September 2023 knee injury.

Frank said afterwards: "It was really nice to see him back, but as I also just said in the dressing room, it was double up on disappointment today because we were smoking out of the tournament, which we did not want, and then it was not so positive, as it should be with regard to Rico, because had we won, it would have been much more positive.

"But of course we have to disregard the result and see the positive in the fact that we now have him back.

"He looked good. Of course, there is some way for him to be on top, but it is good that he is back."