Brentford boss Frank: Plymouth deserved FA Cup win

Brentford boss Thomas Frank admits there's no excuses for their FA Cup home defeat to Plymouth Argyle.

Argyle winger Morgan Whittaker struck late for the 1-0 win on Saturday.

Frank said afterwards: “It was a disappointing result and a disappointing performance.

“You can lose, and then you can lose in a way that’s not top - we didn’t lose in the best way today because we didn’t hit our highest level.

“Congratulations to Plymouth; they did well and they deserved the win. We had the ball a lot, we tried a lot, but we didn’t have the cutting edge.

“The way Plymouth defended with structure, with character and with effort made it very difficult for us. That, combined with us not hitting our top level today, was a bad combination.

“They scored a good goal from the guy that we knew could score the goal, which lost us the game.”