Henry "positive" after comeback in Brentford FA Cup defeat

Rico Henry admitted mixed emotions after Brentford's 1-0 FA Cup home defeat to Plymouth Argyle.

It marked the fullback's first game since suffering a knee injury in September 2023.

Advertisement Advertisement

“It was an unbelievable feeling, coming out and hearing the fans again. I can’t describe it,” said Henry.

“It was really difficult, particularly at the start with the pain and knowing it was going to be a long time out, but I’m back now and feeling good. I can’t wait to get going again.

“Today was disappointing, but we’ve got loads of games coming up, so we have to look forward and stay positive.”