Brentford defender back on training pitch after 16 months out
Defender Aaron Hickey has returned to full training with Brentford after a lengthy injury layoff, per The Standard.
The Scotland international has been sidelined for 16 months due to a severe hamstring injury sustained in October 2023.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Brentford are easing him back carefully, with plans for a B-team appearance before a return to first-team action.
Fellow full-back Rico Henry is also nearing full training after recovering from his own hamstring issue.
Hickey initially underwent surgery in late 2023 but suffered a setback in August 2024, requiring a second operation.
His return is a significant boost for manager Thomas Frank as Brentford look to strengthen their squad depth.