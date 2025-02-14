Brentford defender back on training pitch after 16 months out

Defender Aaron Hickey has returned to full training with Brentford after a lengthy injury layoff, per The Standard.

The Scotland international has been sidelined for 16 months due to a severe hamstring injury sustained in October 2023.

Brentford are easing him back carefully, with plans for a B-team appearance before a return to first-team action.

Fellow full-back Rico Henry is also nearing full training after recovering from his own hamstring issue.

Hickey initially underwent surgery in late 2023 but suffered a setback in August 2024, requiring a second operation.

His return is a significant boost for manager Thomas Frank as Brentford look to strengthen their squad depth.