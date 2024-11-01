Frank has nothing but praise for Fulham ahead of major derby

Brentford head coach Thomas Frank is excited to take on Fulham on Monday night.

The two clubs will play out an intense London derby in the Premier League, as they battle to push up into the top half of the table.

Advertisement Advertisement

The last time Brentford went to the Cottagers in August 2023, they won 3-0 away from home.

Frank stated: "It's a local derby and, in recent years, it has been very tight between the two teams - we have had some fantastic games against each other.

“Now, we're going to play Monday night, under the floodlights, Craven Cottage - a historic stadium - we're bringing 3,000 fans, and we’ll do everything we can for them to get the win. I'm really looking forward to it.

“We’re facing a very, very, very good opponent. Fulham have done very well over the last few years, I think Marco Silva and his coaching staff have done a top job in the way they have built them.

“They have started this season flying and they have probably deserved more points than they've got so far.

“They also did fantastically in the transfer market: Joachim Andersen and Emile Smith Rowe are top signings.

“Adama Traoré has also had a revival and is doing quite well, (Alex) Iwobi is doing well, Raúl Jiménez looks like the player he was before the head injury.

“It’s going to be a tough test - but, on the flip side, we’re pretty good as well! I’m just excited, I think it will be a top game.

"I also like that it's an evening game, I like that it's under the floodlights, I like that it's a local derby - I think that all adds a little bit of spice to it."