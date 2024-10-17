Tribal Football
Fulham midfielder Smith Rowe: Leaving Arsenal my toughest decision

Fulham midfielder Smith Rowe: Leaving Arsenal my toughest decision
Emile Smith Rowe admits leaving Arsenal for Fulham was the toughest decision of his career.

The midfielder left the Gunners last summer for Fulham.

“I can’t remember an actual, exact moment,” Smith Rowe told the Telegraph.

“But for the last two seasons I haven’t played as much as I wanted to and it was always in the back of my mind that I wanted to be happy again.

“I wanted to be playing. Sometimes you have to think of the best for yourself. I always want to put my club first but, at the same time, I have to make myself happy. It was probably the toughest decision I’ve had to make (to leave). But I spoke to my family and we decided it was the best thing for me.”

He also said, “Really difficult. Definitely.

“Ups and downs with injuries and then getting back fit and then not getting the opportunities that I obviously wanted. But at the same time Arsenal were pushing to win the league. So I had to wait and be patient. It was really tough. My family were there for me and I tried to stay as positive as I could. But it’s football and these things happen.

“Coming through the academy all you want to do is just play for your club and when you are not getting the opportunities there is only so much you can take. Like I said there is no bad feelings or anything. I am still supporting them, I still talk to a few of the boys. It’s all love.”

