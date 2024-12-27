Brentford boss Frank finds positives after double-injury blow in Brighton draw

Brentford boss Thomas Frank admitted injury concerns after their 0-0 draw at Brighton.

Goalkeeper Mark Flekken and defender Ben Mee were forced off during the stalemate.

Frank revealed: "On both Flekken and Mee, we have no real update.

"We'll know more tomorrow when we really assess them. Hopefully, the injuries aren't too big."

He added: "I was pleased to see the way Hákon played. He showed great composure, he was brave in his area, he was good in the build-up - it was very impressive.

"Him and Ji-soo Kim, on their Premier League debuts... I really enjoyed that. They came on and both showed that composure - I was very happy with that."