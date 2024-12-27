Tribal Football
Most Read
Zidane makes definitive Premier League decision
Arsenal relief over initial Saka injury shocker
Odegaard on Arsenal's Ipswich clash without Saka and Sterling: We are fully locked in
Man Utd offer Rashford to Juventus ahead of winter market

Brentford boss Frank finds positives after double-injury blow in Brighton draw

Paul Vegas
Brentford boss Frank finds positives after double-injury blow in Brighton draw
Brentford boss Frank finds positives after double-injury blow in Brighton drawAction Plus
Brentford boss Thomas Frank admitted injury concerns after their 0-0 draw at Brighton.

Goalkeeper Mark Flekken and defender Ben Mee were forced off during the stalemate.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Frank revealed: "On both Flekken and Mee, we have no real update.

"We'll know more tomorrow when we really assess them. Hopefully, the injuries aren't too big."

He added: "I was pleased to see the way Hákon played. He showed great composure, he was brave in his area, he was good in the build-up - it was very impressive.

"Him and Ji-soo Kim, on their Premier League debuts... I really enjoyed that. They came on and both showed that composure - I was very happy with that."

Mentions
Premier LeagueFlekken MarkMee BenKim Ji-SooBrentfordBrighton
Related Articles
Brighton boss Hurzeler frustrated after Brentford draw
Brighton's winless run continues after entertaining stalemate with Brentford
Hurzeler hopes to give Brighton fans "a present" against Brentford to break winless run