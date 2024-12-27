Brighton boss Hurzeler frustrated after Brentford draw

Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler admitted frustration after their 0-0 draw with Brentford.

The Seagulls had their chances on Friday, but the visitors held on.

“It's tough again, but in the end it's our responsibility, our fault, that we didn't finish the game as a winner,” Hurzeler said. “We have to learn how to create chances then how to use these chances and to play more consistently.

“We had really good phases in the first half. In the second half we missed a little bit of our structure – we didn't create so many chances. We have to stay positive, that's the only thing we can do. We have to work hard and get back the game luck that you need, which we didn't have that today.

"We have to keep working, keep improving and then I'm sure that we will get the points we deserve. Football is not fair sometimes and I think we deserved more."

“I'm happy with all the players who were involved from the beginning. They had a great impact; they showed it in training sessions that they deserve to play and that's why I'm happy with how they played.

“We have a big squad, we have big competition and everyone needs to work hard to be on the pitch, and that's why it will be important to stick together, to find solutions to win these games.

“Everything is possible in the Premier League and everyone can win against everyone. We saw it again today that it's not easy to win Premier League games."