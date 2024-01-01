Brentford boss Frank explains sidelining Toney for Palace clash

Tribal Football
Brentford boss Thomas Frank admits Ivan Toney is set to leave.
Brentford boss Thomas Frank admits Ivan Toney is set to leave.

The England striker is out of today's clash with Crystal Palace.

Frank explained, "There is some transfer interest and because of all that we have decided not to involve him today. 

"Ivan is a top player. He has been fantastic for us for four years, but we have also shown - especially last year - that we can win without him."

Manchester United and Saudi Arabia's Al Ahli have been linked with Toney in recent days.

