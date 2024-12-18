Brentford boss Frank delivers "positive" Thiago news

Brentford head coach Thomas Frank has issued more information about striker Igor Thiago.

The Brazilian was absent for the loss to Chelsea at the weekend, but may be back in the team.

Advertisement Advertisement

Silva spoke positively about Thiago, indicating that he may have recovered from a small injury.

"Everyone is available from the Chelsea game," said Frank, as the Bees prepare to take on Newcastle United in the Carabao Cup quarter final.

"And Thiago is back in training, which is positive."

He added: "He has trained and it's positive - we will see. I will make an assessment (as to whether he's ready for Newcastle) on Wednesday."

Frank added: "Us and Crystal Palace are the only teams in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals that have to play three games in seven days; the other six teams, the bigger clubs, are playing in eight or nine days, which might be a coincidence? Maybe the EFL or Premier League can answer that.

"As well, if you look, when we start playing the first game (Chelsea) and end playing the next one (Nottingham Forest), we have the shortest turnaround.

"We asked if we could move the Nottingham Forest game on Saturday (to Sunday), but they were not willing to help with the short turnaround. It is what it is.

"On Wednesday, we will be absolutely on it. Saturday, we will also be absolutely on it. So I need to find a way to bring enough intensity for 90 minutes twice with my squad - but I will play a really, really strong team on Wednesday."

- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play