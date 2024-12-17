Howe on Newcastle's Hall: He has been a real shining light for us this season

Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe has praised defender Lewis Hall for his excellent performances this season.

The 20-year-old has enjoyed an outstanding start to the 2024/25 season and has gone from strength to strength to establish himself as a pivotal player under Howe.

Advertisement Advertisement

"I think he has played very well this season. He has been very consistent and has been a real shining light for us in terms of being the same Lewis home or away," said Howe.

"For someone so young, that is not easy to do. I think his technical delivery this year has been outstanding - in all phases. I think his final ball can improve, but seeing him with two assists at the weekend was great.

"Defensively he has been pretty good but again there are areas he can improve and develop but he is certainly moving in the right direction. For someone so young, how he has handled himself, the maturity he has shown on and off the pitch has been really high level."

Howe’s side faces Brentford in the EFL Cup on Wednesday night which will be another huge test for Hall as the Magpies chase their first trophy since the 1954-55 season when they won the FA Cup.