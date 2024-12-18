Tribal Football
Most Read
Rashford’s brother speaks out after Amorim drops him from Man Utd squad
Man Utd transfer-list Rashford for January
Man Utd looking at Atalanta star to replace failing forward this January
Man Utd boss Amorim happy with Antony in new role

Brentford boss Frank confident facing Newcastle in Cup QF

Ansser Sadiq
Brentford boss Frank confident facing Newcastle in Cup QF
Brentford boss Frank confident facing Newcastle in Cup QFAction Plus
Brentford head coach Thomas Frank believes he can take his team into a Carabao Cup semi final.

The Bees are in the last eight of the competition, where they will take on Newcastle United.

Advertisement
Advertisement

While they have a lot of work to do to beat the Magpies, Frank is optimistic about their chances.

“We’re taking this competition seriously and really want to progress to the semi-final," said Frank pre-game. 

"It's a massive game.

“It’s one game, it’s a quarter-final with everything at stake. We have massive belief that we can go there and win, but it will be incredibly difficult.

“I’m very aware that they haven’t won anything in... I don't know how long. I think they’ve got the team to win something.

“On paper, Newcastle are the favourites, they’re a massive club and are at home - but we fancy ourselves."

 

- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play

Mentions
Premier LeagueNewcastle UtdBrentford
Related Articles
Howe on Newcastle's Hall: He has been a real shining light for us this season
Newcastle boss Howe: We're going for Carabao Cup; that's why we're here
Top 5 players to watch in the EFL Cup this week