Brentford boss Frank confident facing Newcastle in Cup QF

Brentford head coach Thomas Frank believes he can take his team into a Carabao Cup semi final.

The Bees are in the last eight of the competition, where they will take on Newcastle United.

While they have a lot of work to do to beat the Magpies, Frank is optimistic about their chances.

“We’re taking this competition seriously and really want to progress to the semi-final," said Frank pre-game.

"It's a massive game.

“It’s one game, it’s a quarter-final with everything at stake. We have massive belief that we can go there and win, but it will be incredibly difficult.

“I’m very aware that they haven’t won anything in... I don't know how long. I think they’ve got the team to win something.

“On paper, Newcastle are the favourites, they’re a massive club and are at home - but we fancy ourselves."

