Brentford boss Frank can see Tottenham winning a Cup under Postecoglou

Brentford boss Thomas Frank can see Tottenham winning a Cup under Ange Postecoglou.

The Bees meet a struggling Tottenham on Sunday.

Advertisement Advertisement

But Frank reasoned: "We were also hit very hard by injuries last year so, from that perspective, I understand the situation Ange is in now at Tottenham.

"When results are also not going your way, that's tough. They're things we need to deal with as managers and I'm convinced that Ange is doing that well and he will get through it.

"He doesn't need advice, but he just needs to trust his own processes and trust what he believes in, which he does - that's the main thing.

"When we played Tottenham away earlier this season, we played a very, very good Tottenham team - I thought they were flying. When they hit their high level, they are very hard to play against.

"I expect a game between two teams that want to attack, so it could be open at times. We need to be the team that controls an open game, which is difficult."

The Dane also stated: "I have massive respect for Ange. Speaking for myself, it is tough at times and feels like you're carrying everything on your shoulders.

"It is always my final call, it's the manager who stands there. That's why I can definitely put myself in his place.

"He's done very well to keep going and keep believing.

"Maybe, in one of his toughest moments, they will win a trophy, which will be massive for Tottenham. It could be one of those seasons where they suffer incredibly - and maybe they suffer even more - but they win a trophy."