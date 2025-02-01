Tribal Football
Tottenham manager Postecoglou: Brentford and Frank deserve great praise

Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou is full of praise for Brentford counterpart Thomas Park.

The pair will face-off on Sunday at Brentford.

Postecoglou said: "People often forget that it wasn't very long ago when Brentford as a Premier League club would be unheard of. But I think the whole club deserves praise – especially Thomas (Frank).

"It is a very well run club that has a clear and clear identity. They have a clear idea of what they want and who they are.

"There are a few clubs now who understand that this is the way forward. You make a plan, find the people to execute it and stay the course."

