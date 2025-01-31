Frank on Tottenham's injury crisis: I'm convinced that Postecoglou will get through it

Brentford manager Thomas Frank has spoken in his latest press conference as he prepares to face Tottenham this weekend.

Frank was first asked about Spurs' recent struggles and revealed that he thinks manager Ange Postecoglou can handle anything that is thrown at him.

"We were also hit very hard by injuries last year so, from that perspective, I understand the situation Ange (Postecoglou) is in now at Tottenham.

"When results are also not going your way, that's tough. They're things we need to deal with as managers and I'm convinced that Ange is doing that well and he will get through it.

"He doesn't need advice, but he just needs to trust his own processes and trust what he believes in, which he does - that's the main thing.

"When we played Tottenham away earlier this season, we played a very, very good Tottenham team - I thought they were flying. When they hit their high level, they are very hard to play against.

"I expect a game between two teams that want to attack, so it could be open at times. We need to be the team that controls an open game, which is difficult."

He also confirmed the Bees will boosted by the return of centre-back Ethan Pinnock.

“He is a young man, full of optimism and power and willingness to play and run,” said Frank. “I like his approach a lot. He could be involved.”

Frank moved on to fellow full-back Rico Henry and the recent knock he picked up.

“It’s a hamstring injury. Not a big one - he’s out running again. He will not be involved at the weekend. We are looking at weeks.”

Next, he was full of praise for Mads Roerslev following the defender’s exit.

“His journey has been incredible, starting in the B team,” said Frank.

“Every single time we called upon him, he never let us down. Always, as a minimum, he was very solid.

“He was part of some of our biggest moments in our Premier League history: wins against City, Liverpool, United and Chelsea. What a story.

“He said a few things after the game against Palace and it got emotional. It gives me goosebumps now. He is a fantastic example of what our environment and culture means. He deserves a lot of praise.”

Finally, he spoke about his respect for the Tottenham boss and understands the stresses he has to deal with.

"I have massive respect for Ange. Speaking for myself, it is tough at times and feels like you're carrying everything on your shoulders.

"It is always my final call, it's the manager who stands there. That's why I can definitely put myself in his place.

"He's done very well to keep going and keep believing.

"Maybe, in one of his toughest moments, they will win a trophy, which will be massive for Tottenham. It could be one of those seasons where they suffer incredibly - and maybe they suffer even more - but they win a trophy."

Frank also confirmed that Christian Nørgaard and Kevin Schade fit and available to face Ange Postecoglou’s side after being withdrawn at Selhurst Park.