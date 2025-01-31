Tottenham manager Postecoglou opens up on their injury crisis and signing a new defender

Tottenham manager Postecoglou opens up on the injury crisis and signing a new defender

Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou has opened up in his recent press conference as he prepares to take on Brentford this weekend.

Postecoglou was first asked about Radu Dragusin's knee and if he is available for this weekend.

“Still not sure, we'll let it settle down and get more information over the weekend. He's obviously not available for this weekend.

“In terms of others, Djed Spence should be available for the weekend, Sergio Reguilon should be ok.”

The Spurs boss then commented on the injury problems at the club which do not seem to be getting any better this season.

“Every time I think I see the light at the end of the tunnel it turns out to be an oncoming train.”

He was then questioned on if he's heard anything on Bayern Munich star Mathys Tel after his links to the club this week.

“Not a great deal. I usually find out at the tail end of this stuff. We're exploring opportunities at the tail end of this window.”

Questions then shifted back to injuries and Postecoglou stated that many of those who are out could be back with the next few weeks.

“They're all around 10 days' time, Vic, Johnson, Destiny, Wilson, Timo, Romero is a tricky one. There's still work to do but all those guys apart from Dom, a week behind, are all slated for the next week to 10 days.

“(With Romero) it's just a slow healer, looking at on a week-to-week basis. He's been out a while, it's just taking time.”

Next, he was asked whether Spurs will sign another center-back before the window shuts.

“I think depending on the extent of Radu’s (injury), it might be an area we need to look at and certainly this weekend (we are) exploring some options.”

Postecoglou was also asked about the abuse suffered by referee Michael Oliver on social media.

"What can we do about it? There are some pretty easy things to do about it, punish the people who are perpetrators of it and make examples of them.

"The anonymity of the technical world these days means people can hide and allow themselves some sort of bravado they would never have should they put their name to something, so they are cowards to start with. But if found out, name and shame them, put them out there and we will see if anyone follows suit after that."