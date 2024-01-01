Tribal Football
Brentford boss Frank admits Jensen setback
Brentford boss Thomas Frank admits Mathias Jensen faces several weeks on the sidelines.

Jensen suffered a setback while with Denmark during the week.

Frank confirmed: "He has an injury in the calf and he is not with the weekend. He's out for a few weeks.

The Dane  also said that Kristoffer Ajer is available again, while Rico Henry, who has been injured for an extended length of time, is very close to being back again.

Brentford face Manchester City on Saturday afternoon. 

