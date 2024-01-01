New Al-Ahli striker Toney to bankroll support network for Saudi trips

New Al-Ahli striker Ivan Toney is ready to splash the cash on those closest to him.

The England forward is said to have promised to pay for flights for his closest friends to come to Saudi Arabia.

Toney was speaking on social media about his new life in Saudi and how his friends could still come and visit him.

Toney said: “It’s a simple one, obviously love for coming.

“You know the love. You all got invited for your own reasons - we’ve had some good memories everyone, more memories on our back I’m sure.

“Might be a bit older, but still get down with it, you know, like that. But, yeah, you’re all welcome to come pull up anytime. Flights are on me. Don’t worry I’ve got you. We will enjoy.”