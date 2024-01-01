Brentford favourite Henry close to Premier League return after year on sidelines

Brentford star Rico Henry will make his long-awaited return from injury in a friendly this week as he prepares for Premier League return.

The left-back has missed 12 months of football after suffering the second serious knee injury of his career last September which has left him fighting for recovery ever since.

As reported by Standard Sport, the Bees want to test him first in a friendly or B-team game which means he will likely miss the club’s clash against Manchester City this weekend.

The defender has been in full training for more than three weeks picked up a minor knock before the QPR friendly last Thursday so was rested yet again.

Brentford face a huge challenge against City this weekend as they also miss Aaron Hickey, Igor Thiago and Josh Dasilva in what will be a tough test for three points away from home.