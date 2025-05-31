Tribal Football
Paul Vegas

Paul Vegas
Frank: Mbeumo will only leave Brentford for mucho money
Frank: Mbeumo will only leave Brentford for mucho moneyAction Plus
Brentford boss Thomas Frank insists Bryan Mbeumo will only leave for big money.

The free-scoring attacker is attracting interest from Manchester United and Newcastle United.

And Frank told Viaplay: "It is clear that if he is to be sold, it must be for a nice, nice amount. It is a lot. Mucho. Really a lot.

"Then it is clear that it is impossible to replace him one for one. It cannot be done. There is a reason why he costs x number of million pounds, and we do not have x number of million pounds to buy for.

"I would say that I would be surprised if a lot of big clubs don’t look at him. I would be surprised with what he has to offer.

“How many wingers score 20 goals for a mid-table club? And then with seven assists plus his work ethic. And his character. All these things mean that he has a lot, so he is a good player."

