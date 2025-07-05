Brentford announce senior promotion (& new deals) for two youngsters

New Brentford boss Keith Andrews has added two youngsters to his senior squad.

Defender Benjamin Arthur and goalkeeper Julian Eyestone have been registered with Brentford's first team squad and have also both signed new contracts to 2031.

Fullback Arthur, 19, joined Brentford B from Peterborough United in August 2023. He was named the club's U21 Player of the Year last season. Goalkeeper Eyestone, meanwhile, moved to the Bees last year from Duke University and is an U20 USA international.

High potential

New Bees first team coach Neil MacFarlane told the club's website: “Julian is a very high potential young goalkeeper who improved as the season went on. He settled in so well after his move from America.

“His infectious energy, character and willingness to improve his game saw him play a big part in our successes this season.

“Julian should be very proud of his season, making many big saves throughout, and he now has even more exciting times ahead with his well-deserved promotion to the first team.”

Fully deserved promotion

On Arthur, he added: “Winning Player of the Year is a great accolade for Benjamin individually and being promoted to the first team is fully deserved for his hard work and performances throughout the season.

"He has been a big presence in defence this year. Playing very consistently and confidently throughout the year, he and his team-mates got the success they deserved by winning the PDL national title.

“He will now look forward to joining the first team and hopefully continuing to show his very high potential as a young defender.”