Brentford and Frank make winter market call
Brentford boss Thomas Frank is happy to go with what he has for the remainder of the season.
The London Evening Standard says the Bees are expectung a quiet January market.
While fullbacks Aaron Hickey and Rico Henry have been missing due to injury, Brentford won't be working the winter transfer window for a replacement.
Instead, they will only act if they suffer long-term injuries.
Frank and the Bees board instead believe the focus should be on the summer and working with what they have, including club-record signing Igor Thiago.
