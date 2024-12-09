Brentford complete free signing of talented defender Stephenson

Brentford have officially completed the signing of free agent Josh Stephenson.

The youngster has signed up to play for the club’s B team under coach Neil MacFarlane.

Advertisement Advertisement

He had previously been captaining Millwall Under-18s last season and is ready to make a step up.

Brentford B head coach MacFarlane said: "He is a good young defender who we cannot wait to start working with.

“He is a hugely driven individual, and we look forward to pushing him to reach his future potential.

“We welcome him to the club and look forward to him continuing to develop during his time with us."

<i>- Get breaking football news faster with the <b>new Tribal Football app!</b> Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: <a href=https://apps.apple.com/cz/app/tribal-football-football-news/id6670428837?l=cs target=new>App Store</a>, <a href=https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=eu.livesport.tribalfootball&pli=1 target=new>Google Play</a></i>