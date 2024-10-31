Bree insists Southampton squad back Martin and "want him to stick around"

Southampton defender James Bree has discussed manager Russell Martin, who he says is much loved at the club despite the Saint's poor form.

Martin's future at Southampton has looked uncertain as the club sit bottom of the league with zero wins so far this campaign. However, after a Carabao Cup victory against Stoke City thanks to a winner from Bree, squad morale looks to be on the up.

"I think every win is good for the gaffer," he explained. "We all love him in there. We want him to stick around because he does so much good stuff for us.

"We all love him for what he did for us last year, the way we play and how he is as a person. Hopefully, we can get a win for him on the weekend and settle all that down a little bit.

"If we can get a couple of wins here for the fans and get a bit of confidence that will show that they can get behind you.

"I think it will be the start of something really great this season if we can do that. The next two games are massive at home.

"Hopefully we can put in a few performances and get the results that the fans deserve."