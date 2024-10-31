Tribal Football
Most Read
Motta demands better from Juventus ahead of Parma clash
REVEALED: Why West Ham rejected Man Utd target Amorim
REVEALED: Ten Hag was frustrated by Man Utd transfer failures
Genoa coach Gilardino lays out Balotelli plans: Fiorentina clash too soon

Southampton boss Martin admits some disappointment with fringe players after Cup win

Ansser Sadiq
Southampton boss Martin admits some disappointment with fringe players after Cup win
Southampton boss Martin admits some disappointment with fringe players after Cup winAction Plus
Southampton players' performances against Stoke City showed why some of them do not start in the Premier League.

That was the view of manager Russell Martin, who criticized his team despite winning the game 3-2.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Martin admitted that his entire squad had to lift their levels of they are to avoid Premier League relegation.

"It's good to get Yuki through 90 minutes," Martin explained to reporters post-game. 

"He's feeling it a bit now so we'll have to see how he recovers in the next few days.

"I don't think we learned anything new today. I think some people performed well in moments and then others show why they're not quite in the team yet.

"But they can definitely help us. People like Joe Aribo and Adam Armstrong, it was and that, it was really important to get 90 minutes into or 80 odd minutes."

Mentions
Premier LeagueAribo JoeArmstrong AdamSouthamptonStoke City
Related Articles
Southampton boss Martin happy with Guardiola praise
Southampton boss Martin explains first-half Fraser change in cup win
Southampton boss Martin admits relief seeing off Stoke in Cup: We must do better