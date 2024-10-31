Southampton boss Martin admits some disappointment with fringe players after Cup win

Southampton players' performances against Stoke City showed why some of them do not start in the Premier League.

That was the view of manager Russell Martin, who criticized his team despite winning the game 3-2.

Martin admitted that his entire squad had to lift their levels of they are to avoid Premier League relegation.

"It's good to get Yuki through 90 minutes," Martin explained to reporters post-game.

"He's feeling it a bit now so we'll have to see how he recovers in the next few days.

"I don't think we learned anything new today. I think some people performed well in moments and then others show why they're not quite in the team yet.

"But they can definitely help us. People like Joe Aribo and Adam Armstrong, it was and that, it was really important to get 90 minutes into or 80 odd minutes."