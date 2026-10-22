Tribal Football

Most read on Tribal Football

Arsenal's Declan Rice back Harry Kane for Ballon d'Or after Bayern Munich draw

Lewis Hall makes decision on swapping Newcastle for Manchester United

Como hand Manchester United unwanted record with early Champions League goal

Carrick hits back at Fernandes over Manchester United tactic claims

Most read on Flashscore News

Champions League LIVE: Arsenal earn point at Bayern, Real Madrid see off RB Leipzig

Chinese badminton star ends career under very bizarre circumstances

Defending champion Antonsen suffers shocking exit in first round of the French Open

Tennis players to face stricter anti-doping whereabouts requirements from 2027

BREAKING: Hurzeler 'not interested' in Man United offer to replace Carrick

Brighton & Hove Albion manager Fabian Hurzeler.
Brighton & Hove Albion manager Fabian Hurzeler.Profimedia

Brighton & Hove Albion boss Fabian Hurzeler has reportedly ruled himself out of potentially taking the Manchester United job if it becomes available.

The Red Devils have won just two games from 11 played so far this season under Michael Carrick and Hurzeler had been flagged as an early option to replace him after an impressive start to the campaign at the AMEX Stadium.

Advertisement
Advertisement

However, reports from talkSPORT indicate the German coach will reject any offers, as he remains under contract with the Seagulls until 2029 and United may need to pay £20M in compensation to bring him to Old Trafford.

Julian Nagelsmann is also on the rumoured shortlist, after stepping down from the Germany job after the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with fellow free agents Antonio Conte and Eddie Howe also in the running.

Carrick is expected to remain in place for United's Premier League clash at home to Bournemouth on October 25th, but a call on his future should be made before the November international break.

Prefer Tribal Football on GoogleSee our stories more often
AddAdd on Google
Mentions
Fabian HurzelerMichael CarrickManchester UnitedPremier LeagueBrighton

Related Articles

Shearer names Premier League boss as 'good replacement' for Carrick at Man United

Premier League talking points: Maresca makes history and Arsenal find a way

Former Premier League title winner tells Man United: I'm ready to replace Carrick