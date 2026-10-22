Shearer names Premier League boss as 'good replacement' for Carrick at Man United

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Man United head coach Michael Carrick.
Man United head coach Michael Carrick.Profimedia

Michael Carrick's position as Manchester Untied boss remains under real pressure after a 4-1 UEFA Champions League loss at Como.

The Red Devils have now won just two games since the start of the 2026/27 campaign, one each in the Premier League and the Champions League, and Carrick was forced to fend off questions over his future.

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The club hierarchy are expected to make a call on what to do next before the November international break, but speculation is rife over who could replace him at Old Trafford, and former England star Alan Shearer has backed Brighton & Hove Albion chief Fabian Hurzeler for the job.

"If Carrick is relieved of his duties, Hurzeler would be a good replacement, but it's a very different club model at Brighton. The managers you'd also look at is Eddie Howe or Antonio Conte," Shearer told Betfair.

"That's what happens when you're not winning football matches as a manager - everyone talks about who will replace you - and Carrick knows that."

Next up for United is a home clash with Bournemouth on October 25th.

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Premier LeagueMichael CarrickFabian HurzelerManchester UnitedBrighton

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