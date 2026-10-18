Premier League talking points: Maresca makes history and Arsenal find a way

Arsenal ground out a 1-0 win at Nottingham Forest to stay in touch with pacesetters Manchester City as Manchester United's winless run in the Premier League stretched to five games.

Chelsea and Liverpool are in the top five after victories, while free-scoring Brighton dazzled in a 5-0 mauling of fierce rivals Crystal Palace that leaves them third in the table.

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Standings Flashscore

AFP Sport looks at three talking points from the weekend action:

Arteta's bench power

Mikel Arteta stood with his arms folded and a look of intense frustration as Arsenal laboured to break down stubborn Nottingham Forest on Sunday.

The champions had failed to muster a shot on target in the first 70 minutes of a league game for the first time since 2023, and Arteta was beginning to lose his patience.

But the Gunners boss has powerful weapons on the substitutes' bench, and he made full use of his resources to turn the tide by the banks of the River Trent.

Arteta sent on Noni Madueke for the underwhelming Eberechi Eze at half-time and introduced Mikel Merino, Viktor Gyokeres and Jurrien Timber as the second half wore on.

Madueke was the key to victory, cutting in from the left flank to unleash a powerful drive that deflected past Forest keeper Matz Sels in the 80th minute.

That was enough for second-placed Arsenal to secure a sixth win from seven league games and close to within three points of leaders Manchester City.

"If you look at the quality of our starting XI and bench, it's absurd, so we know that we're going to start some and finish some," said Madueke.

Carrick fails to ease pressure

Manchester United manager Michael Carrick took the positives from his team's 1-1 draw at Leeds, but he must be wondering where the next win is coming from.

The Old Trafford club now have just two victories in 10 matches in all competitions this season after Dominic Calvert-Lewin cancelled out Bryan Mbeumo's first-half opener at Elland Road.

The build-up to Sunday's game was dominated by chatter over Lisandro Martinez's explosive interview in midweek, when he took aim at club chiefs for a lack of investment in the squad.

United showed fight but looked short of firepower and a cutting edge - the good vibes of last season, when Carrick's men finished third in the Premier League, have vanished.

The Red Devils, in 13th spot, have their fewest wins at this stage of a top-flight campaign since 1986/87.

Carrick's job does not appear under immediate threat but, with daunting trips to Chelsea and Liverpool coming up, the fanbase is growing restive.

History-making Manchester City manager Enzo Maresca appears unfazed by the threat of punishment hanging over the club after it was found guilty of multiple breaches of Premier League financial rules.

City's 3-2 home win over Ipswich on Saturday made Maresca the first manager in Premier League history to win his opening seven league games in charge of a club.

The list of those who have had six straight wins includes his celebrated City predecessor Pep Guardiola, who achieved the feat in the 2016/17 season.

Erling Haaland scored twice at the Etihad to take his overall tally in all competitions to 12 this season, while Phil Foden scored his first goal of the campaign.

Man City results Flashscore

Maresca said he was happy to see his players improving.

"We give credit to the players... they are not worried about people who judge from outside," he said.