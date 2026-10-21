Como and Nico Paz handed struggling Manchester United an unwanted record with their early goal on Wednesday (October 21).

It’s not been the start to the season many had expected from Michael Carrick’s side, with just two wins from their 10 games before their Champions League clash with Como.

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United’s start against Como was very much in the same vein of the rest of their performances as Paz put the home side 1-0 up in the second minute.

Conceding that goal means Carrick's side have become the first English team in history to let in a goal within the opening two minutes of consecutive major European matches, according to Opta Joe.

Carrick’s side conceded in the first minute of their defeat to Atletico Madrid too, Pablo Barrios the goal scorer.