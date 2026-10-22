Carrick to remain in charge for Bournemouth clash as replacements are lined up

Michael Carrick will take charge of Manchester United for their Premier League home clash with Bournemouth on October 25th.

The Red Devils have won just two games from 11 across all competitions so far this season after Carrick agreed a deal to take permanent charge over the summer.

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A punishing 4-1 UEFA Champions League defeat at Como has amped up the pressure on Carrick with the club reportedly already looking at replacement candidates.

Eddie Howe, Antonio Conte and Julian Naglesmann are understood to be among the shortlisted options at Old Trafford - but Carrick will not leave before the Bournemouth game.

United's players have not attended training today, as part of a pre-agreed schedule, due to their late arrival back from Italy.

Carrick will address the media in the next 24 hours to answer questions on his future at the club.