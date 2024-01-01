Tribal Football
Most Read
Chelsea demand £60M for star forward this summer
Man Utd midfielder hands in transfer request as Celtic interest grows
REVEALED: Ugarte "pushing" to join Man Utd
Celta Vigo coach Giraldez ready for Alaves: But we need to sell

Brazilian winger confirms Fulham departure and waves emotional goodbye to fans

Brazilian winger confirms Fulham departure and waves emotional goodbye to fans
Brazilian winger confirms Fulham departure and waves emotional goodbye to fans
Brazilian winger confirms Fulham departure and waves emotional goodbye to fansAction Plus
Veteran Brazilian winger Willian has confirmed that he is leaving Fulham immediately.

The 36-year-old had been expected to sign a new contract to play out the season with the Cottagers.

Advertisement
Advertisement

However, Willian has left the club, which suggests he may be heading back to Brazil.

He posted on Instagram: "I would like to thank Fulham for a wonderful two years.

"It was special to return to the Premier League and be part of this historic club and the amazing fans.

"I have had incredible moments and this club will always be in my heart."

Mentions
Premier LeagueWillianFulhamFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Fulham, Everton battle for Man City outcast Phillips
Fulham table second offer for Palace defender Anderson
Napoli interested in Man Utd midfielder