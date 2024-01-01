Brazilian winger confirms Fulham departure and waves emotional goodbye to fans

Veteran Brazilian winger Willian has confirmed that he is leaving Fulham immediately.

The 36-year-old had been expected to sign a new contract to play out the season with the Cottagers.

However, Willian has left the club, which suggests he may be heading back to Brazil.

He posted on Instagram: "I would like to thank Fulham for a wonderful two years.

"It was special to return to the Premier League and be part of this historic club and the amazing fans.

"I have had incredible moments and this club will always be in my heart."