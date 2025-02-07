Wolves manager Pereira happy with transfers ahead of FA Cup clash with Blackburn

Wolves manager Vitor Pereira (56) confirmed he was pleased with the club's transfer business in January and gave some further details on the departure of former captain Mario Lemina (31).

Pereira was speaking to the media ahead of Wolves' FA Cup fourth round tie with Championship side Blackburn.

The manager admitted that he was happy with the club's January transfer business both in terms of keeping star player Matheus Cunha and bringing in more players for the squad.

"He's a very important player for us, he's committed and I'm very happy," Pereira said of Cunha's new contract.

"For us, it's better with him than without him. The team needs his leadership also."

Pereira also added that new additions Marshall Munetsi and Nasser Djiga were welcomed signings but may not be ready for first team action this weekend.

"The squad now has more balance and more solutions. We are physically stronger and the club did good work. I am happy.

"They (the new signings) will need some time to adapt, but physically they are strong. You need the tactical and technical level but these two players can add something to the squad.

"It's difficult. Marshall has trained once and Djiga will tomorrow. We'll see."

Wolves' former captain Lemina was the centre of transfer speculation in January after admitting he would like to move on to a new club, completing a switch to Turkish side Galatasaray.

Pereira addressed the midfielder's behaviour in his press conference and praised Lemina for his honesty but would not reveal the reason behind him wanting to depart.

"He told me he wanted to leave and I didn't feel the commitment. When this happens it's better to finish the relationship. He was honest with me and I prefer that. You must ask him (for the reason why)."

On this weekend's FA Cup tie with Blackburn, Pereira admitted that he was looking forward to a match against a 'historic' club and that his team will do everything in their power to advance to the next round.

Blackburn have been performing well in the Championship this season and are currently in the mix for a play-off finish.

"We will face a historic club, away, and we'll go there with one thing in our mind - to win the game. This is our commitment, to do our best to win the game."