Branthwaite stalls contract talks as Man Utd move could still be on the cards
Everton center half Jarrad Branthwaite has no eagerness to put pen to paper on a new contract.

Per The Mail, the England international is not intending to sign a new deal unless he gets a mega wage bump.

Branthwaite has been offered a £160,000-a-week wage by Manchester United.

However, the Red Devils cannot agree on a price with Everton, who are seeking £70 million or more.

Everton have offered him a new deal of around  £70,000-a-week, but he has dismissed that suggestion.

Branthwaite still has three years to go on his present contract, which does give Everton leverage in negotiations with other clubs.

