Brailsford pulling back from Man Utd day-to-day involvement

Sir David Brailsford is to scale back his involvement in the management of Manchester United.

The cycling expert has been heavily involved in United since Ineos' purchase of a minority stake in the club.

Brailsford will remain on the football board, but will now pull back from the day-to-day workings of the club and instead increase his work with Ineos' other enterprises.

Former British Cycling performance director Brailsford has been the key driver of improvements of the club's Carrington training complex.

There is a confidence that the Carrington project will be complete by August.