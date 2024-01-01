Tribal Football
Braga goalkeeper Matheus reveals Man Utd, Forest offers
Braga goalkeeper Matheus admits he could have moved to a Premier League club.

The shot stopper, who enjoyed a good season last term, was wanted by Manchester United and Nottingham Forest.

Matheus admits that he got offered a contract when United were seeking two goalkeepers last summer.

The Red Devils ended up signing Altay Bayindir as no.2 and Andre Onana as their new no.1.

Matheus told O Jogo: "There was interest from Nottingham Forest last season, but the chairman thought it would be better if I stayed.

“There were a few that never got going. Nottingham Forest, Manchester United, Nice and some from Brazil. 

“None were finalized because the time wasn’t right.”

